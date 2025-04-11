Jaguars Mailbag: Best 2nd Round Draft Options?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on this month's draft, the new coaching staff and more.
Q: Do you think this brass has any interest in Emeka Egbuka. Willing blocker, great hands, could be a Chris Godwin prototype in Liam Coen’s offense.
A: Him and Jack Bech are two of the best fits in the entire draft, to me. I think he is probably the ideal option for the Jaguars at No. 36, but there are a few other receivers I think make sense there.
Jayden Higgins is one I think a lot of. I think the Jaguars need to add some more size to the receiver room and Higgins is one of the best height/weight/speed guys in the draft. Jaylin Noel has drawn some Christian Kirk comparisons as well and could be a logical replacement as well.
Q: If the Browns said they were open for business, what would you be willing to trade to go from 5 to 2 to land Travis Hunter? 5 (1st), 70 (3rd), 107 (4th) + next years 2nd?
A: This is tough. I normally do not think trading up is ever a good idea, but I also think Travis Hunter is one of the most special prospects I have evaluated since starting in 2013. I would probably lean toward no becayse that is four potential starters compared to one, but man it would be tough.
Q: Is there any indication from inside the organization who will be the 5th pick?
A: No, and I think anyone who says otherwise is not telling the whole truth. The Jaguars' new regime is obviously trying to keep things close to the vest (see their Top 30 visit strategy), so let's just wait and see.
Q: Of all the hypothetical 5th overall picks taken (J. Walker, Hunter, McMillan, Campbell, Membou, W. Johnson, Graham, Carter, any others I am missing) are there any you see as a significant drop in terms of talent, role or just being taken in that draft spot? It feels like most of the prospects are pretty divisive. Personally, in that list of names, the only one I would question is the OL (where/when do they play) and McMillan (seems he is slipping now, but kept him in the list for accuracy sake)
A: I am a big Will Johnson fan but it just does not seem like his value is there at No. 5 for a few different reasons. I also am skeptical on Jalen Walker and Tetairoa McMillan as the caliber of talent you would ideally draft at No. 5 overall. The rest, though, seem about right to me.
In terms of talent, I think Hunter is No. 1 in the class followed by a big gap, followed by Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Will Campbell, and Ashton Jeanty in a similar tier.
Q: How many mock drafts can a Jags fan do during this draft season without losing his mind?
A: I don't know the figure, but I imagine we are getting fairly close to it.
Q: With a will Campbell type selection, what is the most likely O line to start the year? Which starter is displaced? Or does the #5 overall pick sit on the bench to start?
A: This really is tough. I do think the No. 5 pick has to play one way or another; the Jaguars are not a team that seems like they will be content with letting top picks sit this year, a big contrast from the last two seasons when two second-rounders and a third-rounder rarely saw the field consistently as rookies.
I think if you are taking Will Campbell at No. 5 that you at least want to see him at tackle before guard. I also think Walker Little is the best tackle on the roster, which would make me lean toward Anton Harrison. If the Jaguars want to continue developing Harrison, however, then it isn't hard to see Ezra Cleveland being the odd man out either.
So to me, some form of Little-Cleveland-Hainsey-Mekari-Campbell or Little-Campbell-Hainsey-Mekari-Harrison. I think the first might be more likely, but I also think the second is a better unit.
Q: Have you heard anything on how the players view the new coaching staff so far?
A: So last year when the Jaguars got a brand new defensive staff, I asked around on a similar question. The feedback I got was that the new coordinator was clearly a tough and demanding coach, but players still believed in the vision and expected the defense to play well.
Clearly, some of this impression carried over to the season but the success never came. So it is fair to say that first impressions, while important, do not tell the whole story.
With that said, I have heard nothing but positive things about Liam Coen, Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski. Players seem to be geniunely excited about the energy the staff brings and how they have outlined how they will help the locker room get where they need to be.
Q: What would a Travon contract extension cost?
A: Well, it is going to be a big figure. Anyone who isn't prepared for that should probably start. Travon Walker is a former No. 1 pick, has 20+ sacks over the last two seasons, is a perfect representative on and off the field for the franchise, and is generally held in higher regard in league circles than amongst national analysts.
If Walker ends up getting close to around $28 million a year, I would not bat an eye. That is at least around the ballpark that my best guess has it. To be clear, this is not me reporting that is the price, but this is the range I expect at least based off his background, production and recent deals at the position.
Ensure you follow us on social media today like X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please also follow and tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.