Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Set to Lean on Supporting Cast
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen to help turn things around. Over the past two seasons, the Jaguars have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball. Although the Jaguars have had talented players at critical positions, they have repeatedly failed to put it all together.
Still, the Jaguars have experienced everything that could go wrong over the past two seasons. However, one of their primary struggles has been with their offense, which has been unable to perform consistently well. Jacksonville's offense was inconsistent at best this past season.
Their inability to find success has, at times, led to quarterback Trevor Lawrence relying on himself to make a play instead of his teammates. This not only shows a lack of trust in his teammates, but it also puts him in harm's way much more often, which has likely factored into his injuries.
The veteran quarterback admitted that he has sometimes felt the need to overcompensate and try to make a play for the offense. He also noted that he has grown over his time in the league and that those kinds of plays are few and far between. The Jaguars need this version of Lawrence.
"There was definitely times I did that, and I would say that, that's part of playing quarterback. You have those feelings sometimes, and you’ve got to be able to play the game the right way at all times, and make those calculated risk decisions, whatever it may be that there'll be times to do those too," Lawrence said.
"You're throwing into traffic, you're trying to make something happen, but that's part of playing quarterback, and I've grown a lot over the years of learning when's the right time to take those risks, when is it worth it? But you're always going to have that, but the hope and the plan is to have less of those because you're on schedule, you make the game easier."
The Jaguars are facing a critical offseason in the franchise's history. They must do all they can to surround Lawrence with a better supporting cast, which will only help him trust his teammates more. Jacksonville's front office must support its franchise quarterback better than they have.
