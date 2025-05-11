Travis Hunter is Ready to Meet the Jaguars' Expectations
Jacksonville Jaguars superstar Travis Hunter is many things.
A wide receiver. A cornerback. Humble. Historically accomplished. Immensely talented and athletic. And, perhaps most importantly, self-aware.
Simply put, the expectations the Jaguars and the entire football world have for Hunter are as high as they are for any rookie in the NFL -- perhaps higher than any rookie of this generation. And Hunter knows it, too.
Hunter knows the price the Jaguars paid to land him in the 2025 NFL Draft. He knows the attention and stigma that is on his pursuit to play two positions in the NFL, something that has been unheard of throughout the league's history.
He knows the historic path he is on, and he knows what it will take to get to the finish line. That above all else could be the reason Hunter is the player who is perfectly positioned to meet all of those expectations and even more during his rookie year and throughout his NFL career.
Hunter is so aware of what the Jaguars will ask out of him that he was perhaps the hardest-working player on the practice field for Jaguars rookie minicamp. He is not an undrafted free agent or tryout player looking to crack the roster and elongate their NFL dream; but he sure worked like one.
Time after time, drill after drill, Hunter would repeat drills and exercises on Saturday to make sure he finally got them perfect. If he made a mistake, there was no waiting to fix it -- it happened right then and now.
"The organization expects a lot out of me. They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away," Hunter said.
“I’m definitely ready. We’re going to take our time with it and get better each day.”
Hunter has had high expectations before, both as the nation's top recruit and as a Heisman Trophy favorite. He has met them every single time.
Now, he expects to do the same with the Jaguars. He knows the franchise needs him to do just that, and it seems like a safe bet that he will make it happen.
