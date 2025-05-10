Reigning Rookie DPOY Jared Verse Sounds Off on Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter with the No.2 pick in the NFL Draft, hoping he could help turn around their defense and their team. Hunter will soon suit up for the Jaguars and will eventually play on both offense and defense.
Los Angeles Rams edge rusher, Jared Verse, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year sounded off on the challenges Hunter will face when he tries to play both sides of the ball on a consistent basis.
“See, I’m not going to lie, playing both ways is something I genuinely could never do. Seeing that’s probably impossible, and like I know, like, the league is a lot different than college. College you can take a snap off here. College you can take a snap off there. You can’t do that in the league," Verse said on the Rich Eisen Show.
“But, it’s Travis Hunter we talking about. I ain’t going to lie, he’s a dawg, the way his body moves, the way he acts, the way he fundamentally is built is just different than most people. So, hey, if he can do it in college at the high level he was doin’ it and he can replicate in the NFL I don’t see no reason not to.”
Verse commended Hunter's unique skillset. Verse even noted that as talented as he is, he does not believe he would have the ability to play on both sides of the ball like Hunter does. While Hunter has yet to do it in the NFL, it is only a matter of time before he at least attempts to do so.
“It’ll definitely be a lot on him. It’ll be strenuous in every position, in every aspect of it, but you are increasing your value when you do it that way, like, if I could, I would be playing offense and defense because, hey, I love scoring touchdowns, I love gettin’ sacks, but that’s too much on my body," Verse said.
Hunter and the Jaguars will soon have a decision to make regarding how much the rookie phenom will play on both sides this season. No one really knows what to expect as few players have ever done what Hunter can do, and Jacksonville has a new coaching staff, leaving things even more up in the air.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Hunter's role and more!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter's role and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.