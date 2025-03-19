Jaguars Draft: Where Will Travis Hunter Play in the NFL?
Sitting with the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jagaurs are in the perfect position to land themselves an elite prospect to bolster either side of the ball.
Free agency gave a clearer picture as to what positions they may address this offseason with nine new additions to the roster and potentially more to come during the second week of the new league year.
One player that could be available to to Jaguars at No. 5 is sensational two-way player Travis Hunter. While the word "generational" tends to be misused far too often, the Heisman Trophy winner is worthy of this label for his elite stamina, work ethic, athleticism, and skill set to play wide receiver and cornerback at a high level.
Hunter is a player who is arguably the best prospect at either position, with his ball skills standing out as some the rarest at both positions. His unique ability to climb the ladder, handle contact, display body control through the catch, and maintain balance coming to the ground to create after the catch opportunities is not normal despite his smaller 6-foot, 188-pound frame.
However, the biggest decision teams will face, including head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, is what position to stick Hunter at in the NFL. Teams with a bigger need at wide receiver may be more inclined to play Hunter there with some packaged roles on defense and vice versa.
There is also an argument that Hunter should be able to try playing both ways full-time early in his career to test his ability and stamina as the lone two-way player in the league. He has shown for the last three years with Colorado and Jackson State that he is capable of this and teams won't know until they try.
This is the predictament teams in the top five or 10 may be asking themselves. The Browns may see Hunter more as a wide receiver; the Titans could play him both ways as would the Patriots; the Raiders could be more inclined to do the same; the Jets may stick him as the No. 2 corner opposite of Sauce Gardner; the Panthers may have him play at wide receiver because of their lack of elite playmakers; and on it goes for however far Hunter could fall, if he does.
Realistically, Jacksonville would be foolish to pass up on Hunter if available with the No. 5 pick. So, what do you do with a unique and rare talent like the former All-American?
There is also the dilemma of which position may pay the most. Both wide receiver and cornerback are now paying their players at least $30 million in average annual value. This may look cheap in three to four years when Hunter is eligible for a big payday, but it may come down to how the team may value him at whichever position he plays, and if he successfully pulls off the NFL's version of Shohai Ohtani, how would the AAV work in this instance?
These are all questions that Jacksonville and every other team will be asking in Hunter's draft range, which is just a handful of franchises. If Hunter were to be drafted to the Jaguars, he would best fit as a cornerback based on the needs of the roster and the current position it's in, but he should get a chance to play on both sides of the ball and attempt to be an effective playmaker for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
There would be little issue if Hunter worked out better as a wide receiver. Either way, the Jaguars would be getting a pure playmaker at the position and one that would be a transcendent talent for the franchise, putting an even bigger spotlight on them despite having Lawrence as the signal-caller.
