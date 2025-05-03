Jaguars Get Bad News in Compensatory Pick Projections
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. They took the players they wanted, and they made their roster better. In their first draft under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars went after it from start to finish.
They had a tremendous plan on how they wanted to go about drafting the players they needed the most, and took advantage of players the rest of the teams did not have on the radar.
The Jaguars are set to turn things around in 2025, and the way their 2025 draft went, they did a great job of improving their roster and their chances of getting more wins in 2025.
But now we take a look way ahead to the draft next year. In 2026, the Jaguars are not expected to receive any extra draft compensatory picks. That was not a problem in the 2025 draft because they did not get any either. And in 2026, it looks to be the same for the Jaguars.
Per NFL: The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single year. Teams that end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year are eligible to receive compensatory selections. A team that lost as many qualifying free agents as it gained might be eligible to receive a Round 7 compensatory pick, based on the value of the qualifying free agents it lost versus the value of the qualifying free agents it gained.
Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.
In November of 2020, the NFL announced it would award two third-round selections (one each in consecutive years) to any team who had a minority coach or executive hired as head coach or general manager by another NFL club (teams that lost employees to a head coach and general manager position would receive three). Those selections come at the back end of the compensatory picks awarded in the third round. In 2025, the Lions will receive the second of two picks for having former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (now the Jets head coach) hired away this year.
