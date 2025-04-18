Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Back on Practice Field
Even with all eyes on the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still some big things going on at the Miller Electric Center during this phase of the offseason.
Included among them is the status of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who ended the 2024 season on injured reserve and ultimately had shoulder surgery after an injury-filled 2024 season.
The Jaguars' social media account posted a few photos of Lawrence officially back on the practice field as a part of the offseason program's workouts on Friday. Now several weeks out of a sling, Lawrence is able to take his next steps as he prepares for the rest of the offseason's practices, training camp, and the 2025 season.
Lawrence's status will be tracked all offseason as he fully recovers from his injury. Lawrence has been banged up numerous times over the last two seasons, and the clear priority for the Jaguars now is to keep him healthy and on the field.
Lawrence will clearly not do his normal workload this offseason as the Jaguars get him physically ready for the season, which means anything he does this offseason is worth tracking.
"He's been working on it himself right now in terms of monitoring that with the doctors, and with Will [Strength and Conditioning Coach Will Wynkoop] and Ferg [Vice President of Player Health and Performance Jeff Ferguson] and those guys downstairs," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this offseason.
"We haven't had anything to do with it at the moment. As we lead in, we're optimistic that we'll get there in terms of where we need to go. He'll be on a pitch count for those things in terms of where he has to get to, because he has little touchpoints he needs to reach before he can obviously get out onto the grass and do it full speed. Everything's moving forward. He feels really good right now. So, excited about that.”
Lawrence will be looking to rebound from a tough 2024 season under Coen. But first and foremost, the Jaguars need to ensure they keep the most important player in the franchise healthy and upright through the season. For now, count this as a good sign for the progress Lawrence is making in the offseason.
