Who Do Jaguars Take in Latest On SI Mock Draft?
What would we do if we were the Jacksonville Jaguars in next week's 2025 NFL Draft?
That was the question posted in the latest mock draft from On SI's contributors and beat reporters, and we played the role of Jaguars general manager James Gladstone in this scenario.
So, what did we do?
The first four picks went as expected. Cam Ward went No. 1 overall, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter went No. 2 and No. 3 to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, and the New England Patriots offered no surprises with Will Campbell at No. 4.
This is the most likely scenario when next week's draft officially kicks off, which made for a logical exercise and simulation for the Jaguars pick at No. 5 overall.
Ultimately, we went with the chalk and most popular pick: Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"The Jaguars could go a few different directions here such as Ashton Jeanty to support Trevor Lawrence even further. That said, Graham is as close to a sure thing as there is in the draft, and the Jaguars want to hit big on the new regime’s first pick," we said detailing the selection.
For us, this pick came down to either Graham or Jeanty. If Campbell was available at No. 5, he very well could have been the pick as well. But when it comes to this pool of prospects, there simply aren't many answers at No. 5 that offer solid value.
Jeanty was tempting because of the clear impact he would have on Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has never had a dominant workhorse running back to take the pressure off of him and the passing game, and Jeanty can change that right away.
With that said, I think it is more important to upgrade the offensive line before the running back position. With a deep running back class, the Jaguars could find a 1,000-yard rusher on Day 3 just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did last season.
Which left me with Graham, a pick that should at the very least be a solid double to get the Jaguars' new regime on base to start off their tenure.
