Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Prepared to Take the Pressure Off
Since even before he took his first snap for the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had the pressure of the entire franchise on his shoulders.
Now, the hope is new head coach Liam Coen and his staff can make sure Lawrence doesn't have to shoulder any extra weight again.
Lawrence himself has felt the pressure of needing to perform at a top-level each week to give the Jaguars a prayer. In Coen's offense, the idea is the quarterback should have the propert support from his surrounding cast and from the scheme itself to prevent him from having to become Superman.
“Yeah, there was definitely times I did that, and I would say that, that's part of playing quarterback," Lawrence said this week.
"You have those feelings sometimes and you’ve got to be able to play the game the right way at all times, and make those calculated risk decisions, whatever it may be that there'll be times to do those too. No matter the offense, you're going to have those situations come up where it's like, you might feel like you need to make a play, but you don't, just make the smart play."
One of the biggest areas Lawrence had to grow during his early transition to the NFL was as simple as situational awareness, an area Lawrence has developed each year in his career.
But with each new season and each big game, the Jaguars and Lawrence are going to see even more brand-new do-or-die scenarios.
"It's all situational based, right? If it's fourth-down, if it's fourth-and-ten at the end of the game, then that's different. You're throwing into traffic, you're trying to make something happen, but that's part of playing quarterback and I've grown a lot over the years of learning when's the right time to take those risks, when is it worth it?" Lawrence said.
"But you're always going to have that, but the hope and the plan is to have less of those because you're on schedule, you make the game easier."
The hope for Lawrence and the Jaguars now is that Coen's offense will do what it did for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield last year.
"I think when we think of ‘QB-friendly,’ it's how you, what's the game plan, how you call it, what's the sequence of the calls, how the game flow goes, all those things. Like that's what I think helps a QB out in this league," Lawrence said.
"Honestly. it is just hard to drop back every play and make it happen because the pass rush is so good, the disguises are so good, and it's just hard. So, I think the more variety you can have just helps you as an offense.”
Please follow us this afternoon on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Ensure you tell us your thoughts when you go and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.