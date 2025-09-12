3 Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 3
The first two weeks of college football have presented plenty of fun action to begin the season. Week 3 of the sport will feature some matchups between ranked opponents, including in South Bend between No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame. You can bet Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will have people on hand for several of these games.
As the Jaguars head into Week 2 of their season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Gladstone's staff is gathering more information on potential prospects of interest, which will soon be narrowed down to just over 100-150 prospects in mid-April. With that in mind, let's look at three prospects fans should keep an eye on this weekend in college football.
Interior DL Zxavian Harris, No. 17 Ole Miss (vs. Arkansas, 7 PM on ESPN)
There is no one on the Jaguars roster similar to the monster human that is Harris, who towers over people at 6-foot-8, 330 pounds. He is an immovable force that will destroy opposing interior linemen with brute strength and raw power at the point of attack. While there may still be concerns about Jacksonville's interior defensive line, finding the future at nose tackle should be a priority.
Harris' long arms will allow him to create penetration consistently and have a fairly impressive rush plan. If he can continue to maintain consistency in other areas of his game, he could be a Top 100 selection next April.
OT Xavier Chaplin, No. 24 Auburn vs. South Alabama (12:45 PM on SEC Network)
Chaplin, a former Virginia Tech transfer, has already been a key player for the Auburn Tigers as they head into Week 3 as a Top 25-ranked team. He has outstanding length and power at the point and uses his size and lateral quickness out of his quick step to slow down the rush path for edge defenders on the attack.
As one of the top tackles in the country, Chaplin has been a player to reckon with as a run blocker and in pass sets, making him someone the Jaguars could have their eye on if Walker Little does not progress in 2025. Could a trade-up into the first round be on the table with more draft capital acquired lately?
Interior OL Trey Zuhn, No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30 PM on NBC/Peacock)
If you haven't been following since Gladstone became the general manager, the team emphasized versatility and encourages players to embrace uncomfortable roles for the team's success. A prime example is rookie Wyatt Milum, who was used in different positions throughout the preseason.
Zuhn is similar to Milum in that regard, lacking the requisite length you'd like at offensive tackle, so his projection inside feels more plausible for the next level. The Aggies' top lineman offers the quickness, lateral agility, and functional athleticism to not only play in the interior but also the entire offensive front. Depth will remain a need up front for the Jaguars in 2026, and Zuhn could be a possibility.
