Jaguars Draft Review: Wyatt Milum Brings the Power
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have been spear-heading a roster shake-up of sorts that they hope can translate into wins quickly in Duval County.
The Jaguars enter the dead period of the NFL offseason with new hope and optimism to their chances of success in 2025. They have focused on adding players that fit their specific system on both sides of the ball, having drafted players all from the Senior Bowl- excluding the first round selection of Travis Hunter- and signed quality and sufficient talents to bolster both units.
One of the key needs during the offseason was constructing an offensive line that featured adequate players and ones that can not only generate power at the line of scrimmage and move laterally seamlessly. Gladstone signed center Robert Haisney and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency before selecting center Jonah Monheim in the seventh round and West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third.
Suddenly, the Jaguars now have good depth across their offensive line with Milum being one of them. This is a player that piqued my interest after the selection was made, despite having a Day 3 grade on the standout lineman. Milum is a perfect fit in Coen's wide-zone blocking scheme.
As I watched Milum's tape, the first thing that stood out to me was his frame, density, and power in the lower-half of his frame. When he got his hands on, he offered the grip strength to stay latched on to his man and drive or steer them away to create lanes for his running backs to work through. His first-step out of his stance allows him to get control of his blocks quickly.
With his mass, Milum can deter defensive linemen from reseting the line of scrimmage and uses his impressive mobility to drive them away from the gap with the hips to flip and seal off a backside defender. This is a player that can generate plenty of pushback at the point of attack, which is likely what enticed the Jaguars offensive coaching staff in the first place.
Milum has shown he can work fairly well to the second level and drive smaller defenders out of the picture or into the dirt. When he is challenged by speed-to-power, Milum does a good job displaying knee bend and ample anchoring with a quality base to lockdown and stay in place, showcasing the core in his mid-section. Furthermore, Milum plays with football IQ and foot cadence in pass protection to mirror or move defenders off their path around the arc.
The former four-star recruit's game versus the playoff semi-final team, Penn State, was a standout one despite missing a chunk of the game. You can see the tenacity when Milum gets his hands on along with the grip strength and drive to maul defenders in his path. It is effective and something the Jaguars have lacked in recent years up front.
Now, Milum isn't an elite athlete by any stretch of the imagination and it shows up on tape. If he doesn't time that snap right, his lack of high-end foot speed and short-area explosion can be tampered with and affect his ability to seal the edge of opposing rushers or run defenders. Not to mention is 32.5-inch arms that limit his reach to handle rushers gaining traction on his outside or inside shoulder.
Milum struggles against true speed rushers. There were times against Penn State's Abdul Carter where he could not maintain the edge due to the vicious explosiveness and speed around the arc. He will sometimes compromise his center of gravity and lunge at defenders, causing him to lose balance and the rep itself. The lack of dynamic mirroring ability is also apparent and is a key reason why he will be a guard in the NFL.
Milum took snaps at center during rookie minicamp and it seems as though the Jaguars want to make him a versatile inside depth piece along their offensive line to start his career. However, I have no doubts about his ability to learn and progress as a player. This was an All-Academic in the ACC and a smart football player on the field.
The Jaguars are a great fit for Milum due to his power, mobility, and grip strength at the point of attack. He may not have elite lateral agility or functional athleticism, but his skill set fits well with Coen's zone-blocking system and projects well as a future starting left or right guard in the NFL
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on this rookie.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.