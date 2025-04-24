Jaguars Biggest Needs According to Their Rivals
For the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, it is a whole new feeling now that they hired new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. Those two are two of the biggest up-and-coming personnel pieces at their respective positions.
It gives them a new feeling around the whole building and especially outside of it with their fan base. All around, there has been good and positive energy from the new regime. They will look to keep it going during the draft as well and into the 2025 NFL season.
Now, will they look to take the same approach in the draft as they did with their previous teams? We do not know what to expect from them because it is their first draft, but they have proven in their previous teams that they know how to find talent in the draft.
Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer talked about what the Jaguars biggest needs are according to their rival scouting department.
"What you need to know: Most folks I’ve talked to think this is going to be Michigan DT Mason Graham. It makes sense. It’s a need. New coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone have Rams roots, and you can see some similarities in play style between Aaron Donald and Graham—and Gladstone was there last year when the Rams traded up for another player, in Braden Fiske, whom I’ve heard Graham comped to. But there are whispers that Coen could eye an offensive weapon here instead, that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty could be in play (Travis Etienne Jr. could be traded in such a circumstance), and that Campbell is someone that would fit, too," Breer said.
"The Jaguars have also signaled to teams that they’d be willing to move down, which, again, will be difficult to do this year. Whether it’s in the first round or not, I’d also look at bigger-bodied receivers for Jacksonville, with Coen having been with Tampa Bay last year, and Trevor Lawrence’s success as a collegian having come with those types of pass catchers. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan would fit that bill, if the Jags wind up pulling off a trade back."
While we have you here today, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Also be sure you go on and tell us your thoughts when you visit and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.