What Does the NFL Think About Jaguars' Travis Hunter Trade?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest trade of the offseason last week, trading up to No. 2 overall to select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.
The bold trade will define the early days of the Jaguars' new leadership group, with head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president Tony Boselli all betting big on the draft's top blue-chip talent.
In executing the trade, the Jaguars sent the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick and next year's first-round pick to ensure they would land a player who Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared to Shohei Ohtani leading up to the draft.
While the comparison looked a bit odd in the context of the Browns trading out of the Hunter spot, one former scout with still relevant NFL ties described the move as one that the league is split on.
"Well, first of all, everybody said Andrew should not have used that analogy if you weren't analogy if you weren't going to pick the player," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on The Rich Eisen Show.
"But I can tell you this, all the Cleveland Browns fans in my life and in your life, you know, they did not love it. And I would say, almost universally, everybody in the NFL did love it, from the Browns standpoint, in terms of what they were able to recoup."
While the Browns received expected praise for getting multiple quality picks from the Jaguars, there are some in the league who appear to be skeptical about the price the Jaguars paid to land him.
"Everybody in the NFL thought that they did the right thing, and they got the value that they needed for that pick. And they all love him as a player. They love Hunter as a player. But thought that was the haul that you would have a hard time turning down, that they thought that Jacksonville overpaid. That's inside the league, that was the opinion."
While it might be easy for NFL teams with no chance of landing Hunter to say they wouldn't do the deal, the reality is the Jaguars were rarely positioned to make the move for Hunter. They needed more elite talents, and that is exactly what he brings.
