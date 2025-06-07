Dyami Brown's Place in Jaguars' Offense
The question was about Travis Hunter, but Brian Thomas set the record straight. Don’t be so quick to forget about Dyami Brown.
“Yeah, I’m super excited to have him and Dyami over there on the other side,” Thomas told reporters this week after a Jaguars OTA session. “They’re both going to play a big role in the offense. They’re both going to help us out and push us to go where we want to go. I’m super excited to have both those guys out there with me.”
Both those guys, Brown and Hunter, hopefully provide Thomas with more help than Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis last season. The Jaguars traded Kirk to Houston and released Davis.
Brown, 25, signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent six weeks before the Jaguars took Hunter with the second overall pick of the draft. Washington’s third-round selection in the 2021 draft, he helped the Commanders advance to the NFC Championship Game last year in his first season with Kliff Kingsbury. During that memorable postseason run, Brown was at his best with 229 receiving yards in three games.
Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold and Zach Baun made significant impacts for their teams after signing as free agents last year, so analyst Bill Barnwell broke down which players this offseason could provide a similar boost this season. Barnwell wasn’t high on Brown.
“Did Brown turn into a different player during that playoff run?” Barnwell asked on Tuesday. “I'm not sure I see that on film. Several of his big plays over that stretch came on blown coverages and scramble drills. Those yards count, but they're a product of scheme as opposed to Brown getting himself open.”
That scheme produced a career-high 308 receiving yards last season. Obviously helped by the Aug. 22 trade of Jahan Dotson, Brown also had three carries for 26 yards.
Still, during the regular season, Brown averaged just 1.4 yards per route run to rank in the bottom half of the league. And he ran routes on only half of his snaps, blocking on the other plays.
“On one hand, the limited usage suggests Brown's modest regular-season numbers were deflated by a lack of opportunity,” Barnwell added. “On the other, it seems telling the Commanders didn't prioritize targets for Brown despite Terry McLaurin being the only imposing option.
“Don't be surprised to see more of that in Jacksonville, where the throws will go to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Instead of reaching his January form, Brown is likely to make more of an impact as a blocker and clear-out receiver.”
