Why Dyami Brown Believes Jaguars Can Rebound Just Like Washington
Dyami Brown was in Washington three years before Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn and Adam Peters arrived last season, when the Commanders went from last place in 2023 to the NFC Championship Game. And after signing with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, the wide receiver said Thursday he sees many of the same signs in Jacksonville.
“It's a change that's going on right now,” said Brown, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract to join the Jaguars. “And that's pretty much where I just came from. It was a whole coaching change. And I can see it, see it being here and then making big things happen at the same time.
“So, any little change for progress and for what we want here at this organization, for how they want things at this organization, everybody wants to win, and I feel like we can make things happen.”
Washington improved by eight wins, going from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 last year. Jacksonville, which was 4-13 in 2024, will ask Brown to do many of the same things he did last season, when he flourished in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The wide receiver posted career bests in both receptions (30) and yards (308). He was even better in the Commanders’ three playoff games.
First, in Washington’s dramatic 23-20 win at Tampa Bay, Brown posted 89 yards on five catches and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Daniels. With Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen on the opposite sideline, Brown made two big catches on a go-ahead scoring drive in the third quarter.
But his most important contribution came in a tie game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. On third-and-6 from Washington’s 34-yard line, Brown broke free into the Bucs’ secondary for 21 yards. The clutch first-down reception eventually forced Tampa Bay to take all of its timeouts as the Commanders moved into position for a 37-yard walk-off field goal by Zane Gonzalez.
In Washington’s upset at Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1-seeded team, Brown posted six catches for 98 yards to help the Commanders to a 45-31 win and berth in the conference title game. Including three receptions for 42 yards at Philadelphia, Brown finished the postseason with 229 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches.
“I think timing-wise and what was going on and what was in the plan at the time, you can say things happen for a reason,” said Brown. “And I was just given an opportunity and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that was given to me, and I'm grateful for that.”
A 6-0, 195-pound veteran from North Carolina, Brown entered the league as Washington’s third-round selection in the 2021 draft. Ironically, Washington drafted him 82nd overall, one pick after Miami drafted tight end Hunter Long, Brown’s new teammate in Jacksonville.
