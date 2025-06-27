Jaguars' Dyami Brown Has Ideal Role in Jaguars' Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Dyami Brown this offseason for a reason.
Brown has at times seemed lost in the shuffle in terms of offseason attention, with the Jaguars' wide receiver room also hosting stars such as Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown.
But perhaps that role is exactly why Brown seems poised for success in Liam Coen's offense in 2025. Brown was not a featured piece of the Washington Commanders' offense for the bulk of his career, but everything from his contract to Coen's praise to his offseason performance indicates that all of that is set to change with the Jaguars.
With defenses set to focus heavily on Thomas after his record-breaking season and Hunter set to receiver his fair share of attention as a two-way player, Brown has a chance to capitlize on his one-year deal.
Brown has all of the traits Coen is seemingly looking for; he is a strong blocker, can win after the catch, can win downfield, and can be a weapon on screens and designed touches. And that fit is happening at the same exact time the Jaguars are developing one of the NFL's most fascinating duos.
Defenses will know Brown is capable of big plays; that is what he taught the Buccaneers and Detroit Lions in last year's playoffs. But they will have to decide whether they want to divert attention away from Thomas and Hunter to ensure they can limit Brown.
With a coach like Coen who is also known for sharing the ball around his offense, Brown seems to be in line for a career-high in passing volume and overall touches even with the fact that he may be the No. 3 receiver on some days.
But with his experience and ascension in 2024, Brown is much more than just a third option. He can help facilitate the passing game as Hunter gets up to speed with the NFL game, while also giving the Jaguars a viable playmaker who can create big plays from all areas of the field.
There is a reason Brown and the Jaguars were such a match this offseason, and there is a reason he should not be slept on entering training camp.
