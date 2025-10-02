One Move The Jaguars Need to Make
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a great start this season. They have come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Their fast start has put them in a great position to move forward for the rest of the season.
They are looking like the favorites to come out of the AFC South. This has been a team that has improved from a season ago. You can tell that the new regime has changed the culture and has had a great impact so far in their first season with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars are playing a different brand of football, and it is on that they will continue to play and have success with. The offense has looked different, the defense has been better, and you always know what you are going to get from the special teams unit. It is one of the best in the NFL, if not the best one in the league. This team is looking to continue to get better each week, and they have started on a strong note. This team can do special things if they play as a unit the rest of the season
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone constructed this team well this offseason, and they can look to make it better. They can potentially make a trade before the trade deadline. One that will help this team if they are in a position to win the South or go to the playoffs.
Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated propose a trade where they have the Jaguars add a defensive player.
Proposed trade: Seventh-round pick for CB Eric Stokes
"The Jaguars are playing well defensively, having forced a league-high 13 turnovers through four weeks. Still, the corners beyond Tyson Campbell have some questions, and adding a talented 2021 first-rounder in Stokes, who has played in 49 games, at a low cost, is smart for first-year general manager James Gladstone.
Playing on a one-year, $1.5 million base-salary deal, Stokes could help Jacksonville’s playoff pursuit while giving the Jaguars time to decide if they want him for the long term."
This would be a good trade for the Jaguars as they are adding a good player that is playing well this season.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Week 5, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their ranking by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.