Jaguars’ Week 1 Clash With Panthers Has Massive Fantasy Ramifications
The Jacksonville Jaguars have garnered a lot of optimism around their fantasy football prospects for the 2025 NFL season. After the team revamped its system by hiring Head Coach Liam Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, there are high hopes that their attack could bounce back in a big way this year.
That's led to the Jaguars being repeatedly dubbed as a sleeper team for the upcoming fantasy campaign. Between rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville has some high-profile talents who are locks to go in virtually every league worth its salt.
Outside of those three, though, Jacksonville doesn't have many sure things on its roster. Many are anticipating a renaissance season from running back Travis Etienne Jr. as a dual-threat out of the backfield in Coen's scheme, but the presence of Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten behind him on the depth chart threatens his viability as a fantasy starter.
Jaguars running back rotation a key Week 1 storyline
If Travis Etienne Jr. can reassert himself as a three-down lead back for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL season, he should have no problem reclaiming his spot as a top-tier fantasy RB, like Bucky Irving was under Liam Coen last year. However, if he struggles out of the gate the same way he did in 2024, it might not be long before the Jags' new head coach turns to one of his other promising ball-carriers.
FantasyPros' Josh Shepardson is keeping his eye on Jacksonville's running back rotation in its season opener against the Carolina Panthers:
"The Jaguars and Commanders aren’t the only teams with uncertain backfield rotations, but I’d argue their ambiguous backfields are the most intriguing. Liam Coen was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2024, and the Buccaneers went from 31st in EPA per rush in 2023 to tied for fifth in 2024. If Coen can work similar magic with Jacksonville’s rushing attack, one or more of their running backs could be fantasy assets."
"Bucky Irving was a stud as a rookie last year, but Rachaad White was also useful in fantasy football leagues. Will Tank Bigsby handle early-down work with Travis Etienne serving as a change-of-pace option and the passing-down choice? Will rookie Bhayshul Tuten make it a messy three-player running-back-by-committee situation in the season opener, rendering all of them untrustworthy fantasy options?"
Many are counting on Etienne Jr. to fend off Bigsby and Tuten's pushes to become key role players in this new Jaguars offense, myself included. Jacksonville's two primary backup running backs have been repeatedly named as sleeper picks to watch in the 2025 fantasy season, but they could be wasted selections if ETN lives up to his potential for Coen. Week 1 against Carolina should be extremely telling for how the rotation will take shape for the rest of the year.
