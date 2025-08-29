Why Jaguars Are Fantasy Football's Sleeping Giant
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't historically been a very productive fantasy football factory. While the franchise has produced quite a few stars throughout the years — shoutout Maurice Jones-Drew, Allen Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr. — it's never been a great idea to have multiple Jaguars on the same fantasy team.
This year could be different. With Head Coach Liam Coen at the wheel, this offense could wind up producing several high-level fantasy scorers in the 2025 NFL season. Yahoo Sports recently had its fantasy staff put together a list of their favorite sleepers at each position, and Jacksonville was well represented.
Jaguars have fantasy sleepers at nearly every position
1. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is entering a crucial fifth season in which he's setting out to prove that he's a viable NFL franchise quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scott Pianowski believes he'll do just that in his first year under Head Coach Liam Coen:
"Lawrence has been erratic in his brief career, but he was set up to fail by Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson, his previous coaches. Now he has Coen to scheme the offense, and two dynamic targets to throw to — Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Lawrence could also bring some rushing juice — that part of his game sparked Lawrence to a QB7 finish in 2022. There’s plenty of plausible upside here."
Heading into the 2024 season, Lawrence looked like the much better NFL talent than Baker Mayfield. If Coen can unlock T-Law the way he did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Lawrence's fantasy owners could have a steal on their hands.
2. Bhayshul Tuten
There's a lot of hope that Coen can replicate the Bucs' success on the ground last season with the Jags' running back tandem of Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. The biggest threat to their production isn't Coen's scheme, their own capabilities, or even opposing defenses — it's Jacksonville rookie Bhayshul Tuten. Justin Boone believes the former Virginia Tech Hokie will command a prominent role in Coen's offense down the stretch in 2025:
"Unsurprisingly, Tuten was productive when he finally got into preseason action after missing some practice time with a hamstring injury. However, barring a last-minute trade, the veterans will likely start the season atop the depth chart. That makes Tuten a player you draft and hold, to see if his talent will eventually force the coaching staff to give him a role. I believe it will. Though he likely won’t be the lead back in the opener, Tuten might be the pick that helps you make the fantasy title run down the stretch."
3. Brenton Strange
Following Evan Engram's departure, Brenton Strange was elevated to Jacksonville's TE1 slot. The Jaguars have high hopes for their 2023 second-round pick, and he's shown plenty of promise as a receiver in the past. Now, he has the opportunity to turn his potential into fantasy production. Ray Garvin thinks that Coen will scheme it out of him:
"This one’s simple: follow the routes. Cade Otton was force-fed opportunity under Liam Coen in Tampa, finishing top-12 in routes run and participation. Now, it’s Brenton Strange’s turn in Jacksonville with an even better athletic profile. Strange possesses a 75th percentile speed, 86th percentile burst, and 71st percentile 40 time... If Otton could matter in fantasy, Strange can do the same with even more room for upside. Do not leave your drafts without taking a late swing here. He’s got sleeper written all over him."
This season, it could be a winning fantasy strategy to stack several Jaguars players. At the least, players will want to take someone out of Jacksonville.
