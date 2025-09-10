Jaguars' Foye Oluokun Earns Elite Accolade
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a remarkable defensive performance on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, with several key players leading the way to a 26-10 victory to open the regular season. The display built confidence for the remainder of the season, as the Jaguars saw a drastic improvement in their defensive play compared to the previous season.
One of those key individuals was veteran inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who received elite honors for his performance this past week, marking a productive eight-year career in the NFL.
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Jaguars' star defender was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, securing 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception against the Panthers. Oluokun was the only player in the league on opening weekend to force two turnovers, and has been one of five players since the start of the decade to record over 10 tackles, an interception, and forced fumble in a single game.
Since becoming a key starting linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, Oluokun has been a consistently productive player in the lineup for the two franchises he has played for. In 2022, his first year with the Jaguars, Oluokun led the NFL in total tackles for a second consecutive season, and since then, he has been a key cog in the middle of the defense.
Oluokun was fantastic on Sunday against Carolina, fitting the run exceptionally well and always finding himself in the right place at the right time, as his two takeaways showcased. Sunday marked Oluokun's 300th solo tackle since joining the Jaguars in 2022, and he is the fastest to reach that number in franchise history, doing so in just 48 games, sooner if he had been healthy for all of last season.
The former sixth-round pick from the Yale Bulldogs has put together a strong career with both Atlanta and Jacksonville, amassing 937 total tackles. He is likely to reach the 1,000-tackle milestone in the coming weeks. Sunday marks the third time Oluokun has recorded multiple takeaways, and it is now the fourth consecutive year he has posted 10 or more tackles in a season opener -- the longest active streak in the NFL.
Oluokun will look to add on to his fast start to the regular season when the Jaguars travel north to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming weekend.
