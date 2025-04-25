Oluokun's Versatility Will Continue to Pay Off for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the offseason adding talent where and when they see fit. Jacksonville's roster has undergone several changes, but one constant will be linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. The veteran linebacker will be a steadying presence for the Jaguars.
Along with his durability, Oluokun's skill set makes him a valuable asset to the Jaguars' new coaching staff. He will be a critical part of Liam Coen's transition to head coach.
Last season, Oluokun allowed the lowest completion percentage of his career while allowing the fewest completions of any season in his career. His strengths in pass coverage have served him well since entering the league. He credits his days playing the secondary at Yale.
At the team's pre-draft press conference, Oluokun elaborated on how his college football days prepared him for life in the National Football League.
“I think so just because, one, you can understand what other positions are doing as you’re going. You can understand the ‘why,’ whatever your job responsibility is so important. Maybe it’s to help out a safety, maybe it’s to help out a corner, and their job responsibility," Oluokun said.
"But I think just going forward, or going through the NFL, as soon as I came to the NFL, I changed positions to a linebacker. I’m always learning new concepts, new playbook, in order to do well, in order to be successful."
Oluokun noted that the Jaguars may have a new defensive coordinator, but things do not change much for him moving forward. His ability to defend against many types of skill positions from opposing offenses.
"So, coming into a new coordinator, it’s nothing new for me in terms of adapting and learning, and having to execute on the fly. Like as you said, maybe that flexibility all the way through my college career kind of geared me to start thinking like that, always being able to adapt with whatever comes," Oluokun said.
As the Jaguars usher in a new era, they will need all the talent they can get. Although the Jaguars have moved on from several players and will continue to do so, Oluokun is a player who is invaluable to the Jaguars' defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE