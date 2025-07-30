Jaguars' Oluokun is Back Stronger Than Ever
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already had an eventful first few days of training camp. With a plethora of new coaches, players, and executives, a new culture is beginning to form around the young squad.
While new rookies like DB/WR Travis Hunter will look to make a splash from the start, seasoned veterans like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun are looking to shift into a new mindset.
“When I first got here, everything was exciting," Oluokun stated in a recent press conference. "It was new. We had the same opportunity as kind of this year coming in, proving people wrong and stuff. I feel like we got some of that chip back. We got a new staff, we got some new players. Let’s show the people who we want to be, who we are as Jaguars, as this team. Take the name off the front of the jersey, everybody in the building, I rock with. Us 11 on defense all fighting together, whatever name we’ve got on, I like what we’re doing out there communicating as one.”
Communication is key; everyone knows it. That's why new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is looking to get everyone involved and talking with each other. Oluokun appreciates the sentiment and has already started to form stronger individual bonds with each guy on the defensive side.
“I think, one, it’s from everybody knowing what everybody is supposed to do," Oluokun continued shortly after. "That’s echoed across the whole defense. Sometimes, the safety will come to me and say, ‘This guy, I thought he went out, but he ended up going vertical. So you’re supposed to have this on this play.’ Maybe two years ago, safety might not know that, what I’m supposed to do on the whole backside of a play. So, it’s cool to be able to communicate all across the whole 11, or a little stunt, he turned out, you’re supposed to be underneath that block. Now I know exactly what everybody’s supposed to do, and it helps you be in the right spot because I can trust that he knows he’s going to be in the right spot, too.”
The Jaguars will be one of the most exciting teams to watch, even if you don't expect it.
