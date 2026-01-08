Why Jaguars Staffers Aren't Getting HC Interviews ... Yet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and their first-year staff are just a few days away from one of the most important home games in franchise history.
That phrase has seemingly been uttered a few times as of late, but for good reason. The 13-4 Jaguars are fresh off their best regular season in decades, and a wide-open AFC indicates this Jaguars team has the chance to go the distance.
With the NFL's best run defense thanks to an elite coaching performance by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and an offense that Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have sparked alongside a Trevor Lawrence resurgence.
Naturally, the Jaguars' young and impressive coordinators are logical head coach candidates in this year's cycle. Neither has taken an interview or had an interview request reported. Whether or not that remains the case will not truly be known until after the Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills this weekend, however.
Jaguars Assistants
The Jaguars' assistants have not received head coach looks a few days following the conclusion of the regular-season for a reason, as it should be noted. Teams are largely taking the approach of waiting to speak to candidatea on Wild Card teams until their games are concluded.
For instance, the Jaguars first interviewed Liam Coen on Jan 15 last year -- nine days after they fired Doug Pederson and three days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card.
As such, teams like the Jaguars, the Bills (Joe Brady), Los Angeles Chargers (Jesse Minter), Los Angeles Rams (Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula), San Francisco 49ers (Robert Saleh), and the Green Bay Packers (Jeff Hafley) can have their assistants focus on their first playoff game. After then, though, it is open season.
"Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski might ring in his 30th birthday with a playoff victory and head coaching opportunities. His birthday is Monday, a day after the Jaguars' wild-card showdown with Buffalo. Teams are generally waiting until after this weekend's games to request head coaching interviews with candidates participating in the wild-card round," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted.
"A few looks for Udinski wouldn't surprise. His rise from Minnesota assistant to Jacksonville OC has been quick and he doesn't call plays. But several successful NFL head coaches didn't call plays before getting a head coaching job -- most notably one of Udinski's mentors, Kevin O'Connell. And he has made an early impact on a good offense."
