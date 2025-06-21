Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Offensive Tackles
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the defensive tackle room, headlined by Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
Offensive tackles (6): Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga, Cole Van Lannen, Dennis Daley
I am sure the Jaguars would not categorize their offensive lineman as guards or tackles considering the versitility they have placed an emphasis on all season, but these are the six players I project there based on what I have seen firsthand over the course of the offseason program, as well as what they have done in the past. None of these players should be ruled out as guard options, either.
Little and Harrison are the projected starting tackles, and each faces similar questions. Harrison was a top pick by the previous regime, while Little's contract extension is the last important decision ex-general manager Trent Baalke made for the Jaguars.
Little has been a better player over the course of his career than he normally gets credit for, and he should be a 17-game starter at left tackle this season. Perhaps he has to win the new staff over, but he is certainly capable of doing so.
Harrison has been viewed by the new regime as a high-ceiling but inconsistent player. He has been pushed at right tackle so far, but his ceiling should ensure the job is still his to start the season. We will see how he plays in training camp. He was better as a rookie than he was in 2024.
Fred Johnson was the swing tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and even started a game against the Jaguars. He has guard versatility and will likely be a top option as a depth piece along the offensive line.
Chuma Edoga is another player with experience on the outside and inside, and the new free agent addition could push Harrison at right tackle over the course of training camp. It seems like his addition was at least designed to do that.
Dennis Daley spent time on the practice squad last year and is likely doing so again. Van Lanen could have tough sledding making the roster after all of the offseason additions along the offensive line, but he had a great camp last year.
