NFL Needs to Right Its Wrongdoing Against Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't exactly the most celebrated team in the NFL. Throughout the franchise's 30-year history, the Jaguars have never made it to the Super Bowl and have only gone past the Divisional Round of the playoffs three times. They've only finished at the top of their division four times.
Jacksonville is trying to change that soon. With Head Coach Liam Coen ushering in a new era, the Jags could be legitimate threats for the AFC South crown in the 2025 season, if all things go as planned for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense. General Manager James Gladstone hasn't shied away from cutting ties with disappointing pieces from the previous regime to build a better roster in pursuit of that goal.
While it's wise for the Jaguars to distance themselves as far as possible from their disappointing 4-13 showing in 2024, it's important that this franchise honors its past. Apparently, the NFL is hell-bent against doing it, so the team has to do it themselves.
Fred Taylor should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars have just one Hall of Famer in the franchise's history: tackle Tony Boselli. He was hired by the team to be their new executive vice president of football operations in hopes that his greatness could spread throughout this roster by osmosis.
The Jaguars should have had another all-time great inducted by now, in running back Fred Taylor. The NFL had a chance to do right by Jacksonville this past year, but Taylor just missed the cut as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That marked the second time he was named a finalist and the sixth time he made it to the semifinal round and beyond.
He's more than deserving to have his legacy enshrined in Canton. In his 11 years with the Jags, he totaled a ridiculous 11,271 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns on 2,428 carries, for a fantastic average of 4.6 yards per attempt. He added another 2,361 yards and eight scores through the air.
He has the third-most career rushing yards on Pro-Football-Reference's Hall of Fame monitor of players yet to be inducted. His 11,695 puts him well ahead of inductees such as John Riggins and O.J. Simpson. It also clears the "average Hall of Fame running back," who typically has 10,991.
Hopefully, the NFL will make things right soon, and the Jaguars can boast their second Hall of Fame honor shortly.
