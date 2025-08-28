Jaguars' James Gladstone Weighs in on Unexpected Absence for 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming closer to the roster they want for the 2025 NFL season. New general manager James Gladstone hasn't been hesitant to make big moves in order to bring in the guys he wants for the upcoming campaign. The team has already turned over a lot of last year's squad and replaced them with new faces.
Most recently, Jacksonville traded its 2026 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Tim Patrick. He'll be the Jaguars' fifth wide receiver, behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington. They waived Austin Trammell in order to make room for Patrick on the 53-man roster.
Gladstone likely isn't done making moves either. There are still some question marks along this roster. One hole that's been left on the depth chart was in Caleb Ransaw's place, after the 2025 third-round pick was unexpectedly placed on IR, ruling him out for the entire season.
Caleb Ransaw's season-ending injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars had high hopes for Caleb Ransaw. They drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 88th-overall pick after an encouraging senior season for Tulane that saw him rack up 34 combined tackles, four for a loss, a sack, and three passes defended.
Unfortunately, he had to be placed on IR on cut day, making him ineligible to return until the 2026 NFL campaign. Ransaw had missed the entirety of the Jaguars' preseason due to injury, but his getting ruled out for the whole season caught fans off guard. General Manager James Gladstone elaborated on the process the team took with Ransaw after practice:
"It's unfortunate, he had a non-contact injury on his foot that ultimately, we put him in a boot with the hope that it wouldn't result in surgery. Checked after the boot came off, and it was clear that it was going to have to -- we were going to have to go in.
So, he ended up having the surgery, still had optimism that there was a chance towards the back half of the year that he would be able to return and do a designation for return. Unfortunately, it ended up being that it was going to be too close to the buzzer, so to speak, and it would have been some version of trying to rush him back. Looking at the long game, it makes the most sense to make sure his recovery timeline isn't rushed, and we can go about it the right way for him."
After the draft, it was revealed that the Jaguars intended to move him to safety. Jacksonville has good depth there on the defense with Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson, and sixth-round pick Rayuan Lane III. That likely helped Gladstone and the team feel more comfortable with stashing Ransaw and allowing him to take extra time to rehabilitate from his injury and surgery properly.
