The Jaguars' Free Agency Signing That Splits Opinions
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has been filled with a number of questionable events that have led to a new-look front office and will eventually lead to a new-look roster on gamedays. Jacksonville looks to turn over a new leaf after two consecutive disappointing seasons.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has been tasked with helping fix one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. After years of making the wrong commitments in free agency and drafting subpar players, the Jaguars' roster despeartely needs help.
Gladstone has gone to work on the roster, doing the most he can at this point in the offseason, with limited resources and the NFL Draft still on the horizon. However, Gladstone's moves have been limited, as it has been a lackluster class of free agents that are available this offseason.
It is Gladstone's responsibility to improve the Jaguars' roster. He is undoubtedly trying his best, but one of the early moves of his Jaguars tenure has already raised questions surrounding the direction of the team. His decision to pay Robert Hainsey handsomely is a curious one.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Jaguars' addition of Hainsey as one of the most significant head-scratching moves of the offseason. It is debatable whether or not Hainsey's play deserves that kind of contract, it is not debateable that the Jaguars could have spent that money better.
"The Jaguars signing center Robert Hainsey [is the biggest head-scratching move]. No other team was paying him $21 million over three years -- he wasn't a starter last season. He has familiarity with coach Liam Coen from Tampa Bay, and you want to see quality veterans get paid. But the Jaguars probably could have gotten him for less," Fowler said.
Although the Jaguars' decision to add Hainsey at that price was questionable, Gladstone and the Jaguars must be commended for at least trying to improve what is a weakness on an already subpar roster. Sometimes teams have to overpay for a player at a position of need.
However, this move must work out for Gladstone and the Jaguars, or it could be a decision that comes back to haunt them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.