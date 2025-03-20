Jaguars' Newest Need After Early Free Agency Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason. It has been filled with an exciting head coaching search that landed the Jaguars one of the best head coaches on the market. However, it has also been filled with lackluster signings early in free agency for the Jaguars' new front office.
The Jaguars are likely taking a calculated approach to rebuilding a mess of a roster years in the making. This means they will need a season or two to legitimately turn their roster around after years of miscalculations in free agency and the NFL Draft by prior Jaguars' regimes.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed every team's most pressing need. Rolfe then considered multiple factors in determining what the Jaguars need entering next season. The Jaguars' moves so far this offseason have been somewhat underwhelming, to say the least.
Rolfe noted that moving on from Evan Engram and Christian Kirk may have been the right financial decision, but it left the Jaguars thin at wide receiver and especially at tight end. Rolfe believes the Jaguars need to add both positions before the end of the offseason.
"After releasing Evan Engram, tight end is now the biggest need on offense. It would be a surprise if they start the year without adding some competition for Brenton Strange and Johnny Mundt at the top of that depth chart. Similarly, they traded Christian Kirk away, and even if Parker Washington can fill that role, there is more depth to be added," Rolfe said.
"The Jaguars addressed their offensive line after finishing 21st last year and losing two starters. Walker Little and Chuma Edoga are far from a rock-solid tackle pairing, so adding competition for them in the draft would be a smart move."
Jacksonville has plenty of time to add to its roster this offseason. With the NFL Draft right around the corner and the Jaguars having one of the top picks, the Jaguars' cautious approach to free agency makes sense for more reasons than one.
The Jaguars could potentially improve next season, but it will take more than the additions they have made so far.
