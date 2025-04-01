Jaguars Front Office Projected to Back Up Their Offseason Talk
By the end of this past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed many changes, both in the front office and on the field. They started off the offseason by making sweeping changes in their front office. However, those changes have already begun to impact everything the Jaguars do.
Earlier in the offseason, general manager James Gladstone noted that he wanted to build the team by assembling solid offensive and defensive lines. Gladstone has prioritized getting stronger in the trenches and plans to continue doing so. The NFL Draft is a good time to do so.
Matt Miller of ESPN recently released a seven-round mock draft that included picks for every team in the National Football League. Miller believes Gladstone and the Jaguars will stick to their plan of getting stronger in the trenches by selecting defensive lineman Mason Graham.
"New Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone has talked about building up the trenches, and he can start doing that with the best defensive tackle in the draft. Gladstone was with the Rams when they traded up to draft Braden Fiske in Round 2 last year and might see a similar player in Graham -- but with more pass-rush upside," Miller said.
Miller noted some traits that make Graham unique, including his size, speed, and production. Although Graham's numbers may not jump off the screen, he was not surrounded by the type of talent he will have around him in Jacksonville.
"Graham doesn't lose many reps and has the quickness to slice through blockers and dominate gaps. He had 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 26 pressures this past season despite not being asked to attack the quarterback often. His well-rounded approach and ability would make him a cornerstone of the Jaguars' new defense," Miller said.
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this summer and will likely have next summer. Jacksonville's roster will take time to rebuild, but a productive draft haul this offseason could make things much easier for everyone. Additional signings in free agency would help, too.
Jacksonville had one of the worst situations for a first-time head coach to face. However, Gladstone and Coen wisely considered it a possibility and joined the Jaguars, and they will now forge a new path forward.
