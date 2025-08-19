Where Might Former Jaguar Gabe Davis End Up for 2025?
2024 was supposed to be a great season for NFL wide receiver Gabe Davis. The then-25-year-old, embarking on his fifth season in the league, signed a three-year, $39 million contract that included $24 million guaranteed, to go down south to Florida to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was supposed to be life-changing. But then his fortunes went south, and that had nothing to do with the point on the map that marked Northern Florida.
For Davis, an injury that he suffered near the end of 2023, reared its ugly head and hampered his career in Duval. Big Game Game played in 10 games last season for the Jaguars, catching just 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, all career lows. Davis explained on a recent appearance the 'Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast' show, what happenned.
"I had torn my PCL meniscus. I had torn it the17th game in 2023 in Buffalo. And then signed with Jacksonville and [explicit] never got back right," Davis said.
"So I was just running like Week 10 and just took a cut and then felt a pop in my knee and went to go try to walk to the sideline," Davis said.
That ended Davis' season in Jacksonville, and the new regime of General Manager James Gladstone and Head Coach Liam Coen felt it best to move on from Davis back in May.
Steel City for Davis?
After visits with the Giants and Steelers in June that may have signalled that his knee wasn't healed enough for a team to invest in Davis, his dance card is filling up with the 2025 season beckoning. On Monday, Adam Schefter announced that the former Bill and Jaguar would meet again with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Shuffling back to Buffalo?
Steelers fans shouldn't really get their hope up, though, as Davis' former team, a Super Bowl Favorite, wants him back in Buffalo.
Davis, who had a nice career in Buffalo, might want to return to the team that drafted him in 2020 in the fourth round.
While there might not be a deal for Davis today, it seems that after the tumult in '24, Davis' fortunes might go north as early as this week.
