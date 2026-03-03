Evaluating Projected Price Tags for Jaguars' Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It isn't very hard to figure out who the Jacksonville Jaguars' top impending free agents are.

Jaguars stars Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne are two of the biggest names set to be free agents in the entire NFL next week. Each player and their case to cash-in has been discussed at length this offseason, and we are less than a week away from finally getting some clarity.

It has become less important to consider where each player stands amongst the rest of the NFL's impending free agents, as it is clear they would have strong markets if not re-signed. What could be more important to focus on instead is what exactly they might get offer-wise.

Sports Illustrated recently took a look at projected contracts for the top-50 free agents, and there are interesting points to consider for both Etienne and Lloyd as a result.

Price Tags

When it comes to Lloyd, who was perhaps the most impactful piece of the Jaguars' defense a year ago, SI has Lloyd projected to land a three-year, $60 million deal. The $20 million average annual value of this deal would make Lloyd the third-highest paid linebacker, and the total value would put him at No. 4.

Essentially, this kind of deal would Lloyd right up there with the likes of Roquan Smith and Fred Warner. The rising cap has impacted prices, of course, but that would be a hefty price tag after just one year of top production -- and one the Jaguars would likely want to stay away from considering their own cap situation.

"Jacksonville declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option in the spring, but he responded by becoming the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. For the year, Lloyd recorded five interceptions, 10 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. At 27 years old, it’ll be fascinating to see how front offices judge Lloyd’s talents," SI's Gilberto Manzano said.

As for Etienne, SI has him with a projected three-year, $36 million deal. This would be $4 million more annually than what Javonte Williams got from the Dallas Cowboys last year despite the two having similar production a year ago.

Overall, this would put Etienne in range to be one of the eight highest-paid running backs in the league and in the Josh Jacobs neighborhood. Etienne has earned such consideration, but that estimated price is likely a big reason why the Jaguars look set to let Etienne test the market next week.

"Etienne is one of many Jaguars stars hitting the market. After looking like a diminishing talent in 2024, he flourished in Liam Coen’s system. The ’21 first-rounder from Clemson rushed for 1,107 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt after gaining only 558 yards in 15 games last season. He should be a top option for teams despite many quality backs hitting free agency," SI's Matt Verderame said.

