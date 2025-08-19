Trevor Lawrence's MVP Odds a Reflection of Crucial 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars' first-team offense showed some encouraging signs in their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 8-of-10 passing, with his only incompletions being an official drop and a throwaway under pressure.
He led the Jaguars' starters to their first touchdown drive of the preseason. It could've been two, with Jacksonville marching down to the Saints' 11-yard line on its first series of the game before Trevor Lawrence tripped on a snap and fumbled away a handoff to running back Tank Bigsby.
The Jags have invested heavily in their quarterback. After taking him with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they added another elite weapon for him opposite Brian Thomas Jr. by taking Travis Hunter Jr. at two in 2025. They also brought in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to take over as head coach. Now, he'll have to prove that he can establish himself as a top quarterback in the NFL to make the Jags' efforts count.
Trevor Lawrence tagged as a dark-horse MVP candidate for the 2025 NFL season
After a disappointing 2024 season for the quarterback, the Jacksonville Jaguars reaffirmed their belief in Trevor Lawrence by improving his support system. They added six new offensive linemen to protect him between the draft and free agency. They gave him a new elite weapon with Travis Hunter Jr., and brought in a "quarterback whisperer" as head coach in Liam Coen.
Clearly, Jacksonville recognizes that its hopes of returning to postseason relevancy hinge on how successful Lawrence can be for them under center. He represents the Jaguars' best hope of having a second franchise quarterback after Mark Brunell, and the team will only go as far as T-Law can take them in 2025.
Vegas acknowledges this, too. FanDuel currently lists him at +4500 to win Most Valuable Player this season, which places him 16th in the league behind some other notable dark-horse candidates like the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (+4000), Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (+3500), and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy (+2800).
The Jags are still a rebuilding team with plenty of holes along the roster. If Lawrence can lead them to another winning season, he could land among the top MVP finishers this year.
Head Coach Liam Coen likes what he saw from his quarterback in their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints:
"This game was another step in the right direction for Trevor. You saw him clicking through progressions again and getting to his third and fourth reads a few times. I thought we protected him really well up front, which allows a quarterback to do those things. Also, when you run the ball effectively, it also takes some pressure off the quarterback. So, I was pleased with his outing tonight."
His statement asserts the sentiment that Jacksonville is doing everything it can to put Trevor Lawrence in a situation where he can succeed. Now, it's on him to prove that he can build a winning environment for the Jaguars. Maybe he'll win an MVP along the way.
