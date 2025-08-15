Ex-Jaguar WR Gabe Davis Reveals Why His Tenure Failed
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime did not wait long to make one of their first bold moves.
Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars opted to release veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis after a disappointing and injury-filled 2024 season.
Appearing on the 'Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast' show, Davis revealed the biggest reason his Jaguars tenure went so sideways.
Davis Sounds Off
Davis was asked by one of the show's hosts about his recovery from injury, and Davis noted his original injury occurred in the final week of the 2023 season -- months before he ever signed with the Jaguars.
"I had torn my PCL meniscus. I had torn it the 17th game in 2023 in Buffalo. And then signed with Jacksonville and [explicit] never got back right," Davis said.
Davis never quite looked like himself during his Jaguars stay, and we now know why -- he was already banged up when the Jaguars signed him, a fact the past Jaguars regime seemed to miss.
Not long into his time with the Jaguars during the 2024 season, Davis went down with a season-ending injury.
"So I was just running like Week 10 and just took a cut and then felt a pop in my knee and went to go try to walk to the sideline," Davis said.
Appearing in 10 games for the Jaguars last year, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- all career lows by significant margins.
The Jaguars will have to eat over $20 million in dead cap after releasing Davis, who has all $11 million of his 2025 money guaranteed already. The Jaguars then pushed around $14 million of the dead cap to 2026 by making him a post-June 1st release.
The Jaguars moved out several of their 2024 pass-catchers when they hired the new regime, also releasing Evan Engram, Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds and trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans.
To make up for the losses in the wide receiver room, the Jaguars signed Dyami Brown in free agency and drafted star rookie Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Davis has taken free agency visits since being released but has not yet been signed.
