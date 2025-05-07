Ex-Jaguars Starter Questions Gabe Davis Move
On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars released former big-money free agent signing Gabe Davis after just one season with the franchise.
Shortly after, one of Davis' longest-tenured former teammates spoke out about why he disagrees with the move, with retired Jaguars center Mitch Morse weighing in on social media.
"Absolute tone setter in the locker room and on the field. PERFECT culture guy. Played hurt all last year, didn’t complain about it once… having a tough time wrapping my head around this one," Morse said on X.
Considering Morse spent several years as a teammate of Davis' in both Jacksonville and with the Buffalo Bills, it is far from a surprise to see this kind of sentiment.
When the duo each signed with the Jaguars during last year's offseason, the expectation was they would bring some of the Buffalo culture and winning ways with them.
“As soon as I saw him sign, I was like yeah, it’s destined to be. Mitch is my guy, a vet guy who I trust, a great player and great leader, great teammate and he’s helped me a lot in this league," Davis said after signing with the Jaguars last season. "I’m so happy to be coming to a new place but still with a lot of familiar faces. It makes this process a lot easier.”
Appearing in 10 games for the Jaguars last year, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- all career lows by significant margins.
The Jaguars will have to eat over $20 million in dead cap after releasing Davis, who has all $11 million of his 2025 money guaranteed already. The Jaguars can push around $14 million of the dead cap to 2026 if they make him a post-June 1st release.
With Davis out of the fold, the most senior receivers in the Jaguars' receiver room are now fifth-year veteran Dyami Brown, third-year veteran Parker Washington, and second-year veteran Brian Thomas Jr.
“We're going to spread the ball out hopefully equally. That was the nice thing about being last year with Tampa, we had to play a lot of different players in different personnel groupings. I think you look naturally right now at [WR] Parker Washington and [WR] Dyami Brown at the receiver positions. Then saying [TE] Brenton Strange hopefully continues to ascend," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said said last month.
