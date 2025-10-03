Grant Udinski Breaks Down Jaguars’ Week 5 Test vs. Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on Friday about the Jaguars' big Monday Night Football matchup in Week 5 against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, and we were there for all of it.
Watch Udinski's comments below.
For a partial transcript of Udinski's comments, read below.
Q: On how big of a stage Monday Night Football is for the team?
Udinski: “I think you approach it the same way you approach every week. The environment will be different. Hopefully it's a phenomenal environment, great opportunity for our fans to see us in Monday night primetime. So hopefully we get to experience that, and the guys feel that but really the way you approach it is just like every other game.
You kind of have to have that same process-oriented mindset where we're taken every day as its own day, every week as its own week. And if you treat this game any different than the previous couple of games or the future couple of games, then that's really not doing justice to the games that we play at one o'clock at home, away on the road, on all those different time slots. So, we approach it the same way. It's another game for us in that mindset, but we're obviously excited to see the environment and the fans.”
Q: On Head Coach Liam Coen saying ‘it takes a village’ to prepare for Chiefs DT Chris Jones?
Udinski: “I would echo Liam's exact thoughts. The fact that he can line up inside, outside, he can rush with a variety of moves, speed, power, get to the quarterback in a bunch of different ways, affect the run game in a bunch of different ways, makes it challenging as coaches, but it also puts stress on the players that they have to identify him. Know where he's at, know the different techniques and moves and different changeups that he has and how they want to approach blocking him or approach attacking him. So, it's an every single time he's on the field type thing where you have to be aware of where he is and what your plan is for him. Whether it's red zone, open field, third down, it's every single down.”
