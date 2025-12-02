The Message Jaguars' Liam Coen Has for Duval in Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has made the Duval community buy-in since his hiring. At first, due to his enthusiasm and genuine youthful energy. Now, because he has turned the Jaguars into something they have rarely been: winners.

Coen has the Jaguars sitting at 8-4 and in first place in the AFC South entering Week 14, with the Jaguars now set for a major home battle with the Indianapolis Colts. And before the Jaguars kick off on Sunday, Coen has a message he wants the Jaguars' fan base and community to hear.

Coen's Message

"They've been fantastic. If you really go back and look at the Monday night game against Kansas City, unbelievable atmosphere that the entire community, the city, Duval County was out here for," Coen said during an appearance on NFL Network.

"I mean, this has been -- every opportunity that they've had to come out and support us in big time games this season, so far they have. And going to need it again this Sunday here at home in the bank, get everybody involved."

The Jaguars' fan base showed up and showed out for the last big home game the Jaguars hosted in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Faced with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs, Jaguars fans showed up in droves to create one of the best atmospheres in recent years at EverBank Stadium.

The biggest reason why? Because the Jaguars and Coen have given them a reason to show up. Instead of being perennial losers that offer little reason for optimism like most past seasons, the Jaguars have had a stellar 2025 so far with their 8-4 record. This includes going 4-1 at EverBank stadium this season, with their lone loss coming in Week 6.

"And look, it's cool to be able to be a part of winning, right? Everybody wants to ultimately win. It is the end result that everybody is hunting up," Coen said. "Our fans, we want to make them proud. We want to put a product on the field that our entire community and city are proud of. It means a lot to our players, and this Sunday is no different."

Sunday’s game will mark the third regular season game hosted in Jacksonville in December or January where both teams enter with a win percentage of .666 or higher. The stakes have rarely been higher for a Jaguars regular season home game, and Coen has made it clear how important the fans are.

