Jaguars' Grant Udinski Details Seahawks Challenge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke to the media on Thursday about the Seattle Seahawks' defense, and we were there for it all.
To watch Udinski's comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Udinski's comments, read below.
Q: On what makes Seahawks DE Leonard Williams a challenge?
Udinski: “Well certainly the talent and the toughness and the strength, size, speed, all of that pops out on tape. Very, very, very difficult to match up with one-on-one. I mean even two-on-one double teams, his block recognition, run game, pass game, he poses issues and he's another guy like we talked about last week who can line up inside, lines up a little bit wider, lines up a little bit tighter. So, a number of different techniques so all five of your offensive linemen could end up matched on him within one game.”
Q: On what makes the Seahawks defense difficult to run against?
Udinski: “They do a phenomenal job, top to bottom. They're a deep group but they play hard. They come off the ball, they do a great job with their hands. Like Leonard, their block recognition is phenomenal, really well coordinated in the run game with their fits and the rush. So, they really do a great job collectively as the front, the guys on the line as well as the linebacker unit. You can tell they’re coached tough and play hard in their discipline that's a really tough combination to beat.”
Q: On if game-planning for the Seahawks is more difficult given the just played the Buccaneers, a similar offensive scheme?
Udinski: “I don't know that it makes it more difficult. It's a little similar to when we talked about Carolina and he [Head Coach Liam Coen] had played against Carolina in the previous year. You're using all the information available, so there are similar presentations that they have to things that we do or things we have done.
So, you try to take nuggets from that, and it might help in some instances where you get a little bit of information on how defenses play things similar to how we do things. It may hurt a little bit because they've done something that we wanted to do, or we haven't done, or they do something differently or you realize something didn't work. But every week there's typically going to be one opponent or somebody that does something similar to what we do or lines up in similar ways or similar motions that we're trying to get information from in some form or fashion.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the Udinski's Week 6 comments/
Please let us know your thoughts on the Udinski's Week 6 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.