The Unforeseen Issue Jaguars Might Have to Face Next Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars revamped their staff this past offseason. Shad Khan's bold moves have panned out exactly the way he hoped. He wanted to instill a new culture and winning identity within this team and the franchise, and the staff he brought in has done just that.



Fourteen weeks into the campaign, the Jaguars have exceeded all of their expectations coming into the season. The credit starts at the top, with the aggressive roster moves from General Manager James Gladstone as well as the direction of Head Coach Liam Coen. They're not the only ones who have helped bring the Jaguars to 9-4, though.



Could the Jaguars' new coordinators get poached?



Going into the 2024 NFL season, no one expected Liam Coen to emerge as a top-tier head coaching candidate that year. By the time he finished his campaign as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, he landed on the short list for Shad Khan and his new executive vice president of football operations, Tony Boselli.

The Jacksonville Jaguars eventually got their guy, going as far as to fire former General Manager Trent Baalke, in order to convince Coen to leave his post with the Bucs to come to Duval.



From there, the Jaguars fleshed out the rest of their new staff under Coen's vision. They added two young, unknown but promising talents: Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski.

The two of them have been instrumental in bringing Jacksonville to where it is now. In fact, they've been so impactful that it wouldn't be surprising to see them become head coaching candidates of their own by season's end. It'd be bittersweet to see either of them get a promotion with a new team. On the bright side, the Jaguars' new administration has shown the knack for identifying and acquiring talent. Coen spoke on his process for finding the right fit in his staff:



"First of all, how important is teaching to them? Coaching and teaching go hand in hand, but it's guys that I think can take what they know and be able to get it to these players, but not every single way is going to be the same.

You've got to be flexible in your approach to teaching, in my opinion, because they're all different. Every player’s different. They receive, gather, and execute information all differently. I think being a great coach is being a great teacher. And the ability to have a relationship and be able to impact and affect these guys on more than that of a professional level."



"Having the connection with players to be able to have an honest and open conversation, whether it's about their player or whether it's about their personal life and how to reach them is the goal. And if they typically think you care about them a little bit more than just the X's and O's and the results, I think they'll play hard for you.

Looking at the group of guys that we are with as a staff, hunger is another part. Fat and happy usually doesn't typically get it done in my opinion. Just guys that maybe want to prove something, have an edge, first time responsibilities or hey, coming off of a different unique experience that they want to go and provide this insight into this new role and responsibility. I think that those are typically some qualities that we look for."

