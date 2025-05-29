Analyst Predicts Jaguars, Liam Coen Will Shock the NFL
Everyone loves surprise NFL teams, and every year there are plenty of them. Last year, Minnesota surprised everyone by going 14-3 in the regular season. Washington surprised everyone by advancing to the NFC Championship Game. And according to Frank Schwab, Jacksonville will carry that mantle in 2025.
“Liam Coen is going to be your NFL Coach of the Year,” the longtime NFL writer said on Tuesday’s edition of the Inside Coverage podcast. “I think the Jaguars win that division.
“Trevor Lawrence, this is it. Like, if you can't do it now, you're never going to do it, but I think he can. Brian Thomas was awesome last year as a rookie. You put him with a Travis Hunter who just won the Heisman, he's going to play primarily receiver, there's a lot of juice to that offense.”
Much of that juice will force defensive coordinators to key in on the Jaguars’ household names, Lawrence, Thomas and Hunter. But Jacksonville’s lesser-known skill players might ultimately carry them to a surprise finish.
One of those players is running back Bhayshul Tuten, the team’s speedy fourth-round selection expected to battle for carries. He’s splitting most of them at organized team activities with Tank Bigsby because incumbent starter Travis Etienne has elected not to attend the voluntary practices.
Insider Jeremy Fowler reported three weeks ago that he spoke to “multiple people in the league who believe the new regime is not so high on Travis Etienne Jr., and Tank Bigsby has a fumbling issue.” That means Tuten and even hidden-gem LeQuint Allen, their seventh-round choice, have more than their feet in the door.
“Bhayshul Tuten I think could be a good running back for them,” Schwab said, “like late in the year Bucky Irving was with Liam Coen coaching him. Brenton Strange, all the reports on him is that he's ready for this Tight End 1 role. I think he fills in just fine for Evan Ingram.”
Regardless of who fills in or returns at the other 21 starting positions, everyone knows Lawrence is the key. The stratosphere is the limit for Thomas and Hunter, so if Lawrence can channel that talent in Coen’s offense and the Texans falter, maybe Schwab’s prediction will come to fruition.
“I think Liam Coen just brings a different energy to the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Schwab said. “I think Trevor Lawrence does have kind of a breakout-ish season with these two unbelievable receivers he's throwing to. I'm not impressed with the Texans after what I saw late last season. So, definitely a rise for me of the Jaguars. I think it's one of your surprise teams in the NFL this year.”
Log on to X (Twitter) and follow @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to receive Jaguars breaking news.
Plus, don’t forget to submit your feedback and share questions when you like our Facebook page here.