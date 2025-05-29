Gladstone's Monumental Decision Adds Pressure to Succeed Immediately
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded multiple picks, including their first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.
Because of this, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com believes Hunter faces more pressure to succeed than any other rookie in the National Football League this upcoming season.
"Hunter was the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was easily the most hyped player in this class. His new general manager, James Gladstone, was one of the loudest voices when it came to celebrating Hunter’s potential, as Gladstone talked about his first draft pick as a player who might revolutionize the game. Hunter had better be all that and more after Gladstone produced the most jaw-dropping trade of the draft, moving up to take Hunter at No. 2 and giving Cleveland a second-round pick this year and a first-round pick next year to do so," Chadiha said.
Hunter's ability to play offense and defense made him worth trading an additional first-round pick for. It was a defining decision for first-time general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars' decision of where to play Hunter the most will be one of the most critical decisions they make.
"Of course, the big question about Hunter is where he’ll end up playing most frequently. He’s made it clear that he wants to contribute on both sides of the football, and the Jaguars have a plan for him, one that already has included discussions with the medical and training staff about how to make that happen. There’s no doubt that Hunter is a special talent, given all his success as a Heisman Trophy-winning two-way player at Colorado," Chadiha said.
"However, there’s a reason no player in the current NFL has ever achieved major success in the role he’s pursuing. It’s really hard to pull off (and it’s already fair to say Hunter won’t even be Jacksonville’s best wide receiver after Brian Thomas Jr. produced 87 receptions, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024). Hunter had better be a weekly highlight reel in his first season after the way Jacksonville touted him. Anything short of that will lead to tons of scrutiny."
