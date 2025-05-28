Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Oddly Dinged For Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League in Trevor Lawrence. However, the talented quarterback has been a victim of his surroundings. In what is considered the ultimate team game, Lawrence needs additional help on his supporting cast.
Henry McKenna of FOX Sports analyzed some of the biggest quarterback contracts over the past few seasons. He believes the Jaguars "dramatically overpaid" for Lawrence and his five-year $275-million deal.
"Lawrence was up there with Caleb Williams and Andrew Luck as one of the best college football prospects of the past 15 years. But since entering the NFL, Lawrence hasn’t accomplished … anything. If the Packers were hasty to invest in Love, the Jaguars were borderline foolish to put all their chips on the table for Lawrence. I get it: It’s the way things go in the NFL. Lawrence got a new contract, if only because he was entering the fourth year of his deal. That’s when he could have held out and created negative headlines around a team that does nothing but generate negative headlines," McKenna said.
"Lawrence hasn't exactly generated positive headlines. In 10 games last year, he threw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He had a 2-8 record. His sack rate (5.96%) was the highest of his career. There were too many throws where he and the receiver appeared to be on totally different pages. There were too many plays where Lawrence looked exactly like the kid he was on Day 1 coming out of Clemson. He was a great prospect. But he still looks like a prospect," McKenna said.
After years of disappointing play from the team as a whole, but especially the offense, the Jaguars hired Coen to help get the most out of Lawrence this upcoming season. Jacksonville struggled to find much success in any facet of offense, but they hope that is a thing of the past under Coen.
While he still needs a better supporting cast, Jacksonville needs Lawrence to elevate those around him, as that comes with the nearly $300 million contract he was awarded. That kind of contract comes with expectations and accountability. It is on Lawrence to take the next step this season.
