Jaguars' Liam Coen Gives Parting Remarks on Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made his final remarks for Week 3 vs. the Houston Texans on Friday, and we were there for it all.
Q: On the contributions of DE Josh Hines-Allen
Coen: “Yeah, I think if you look at Josh’s sacks and all that, obviously they get measured so much by that, but he is doing a ton in the last two games to really disrupt, cause issues for the people that he’s playing against up front, in the run game. I think Josh is just doing this right now [upwards motion]. As a pro, he’s one of the first guys in the building; on the off days, he’s in here. We had 40-odd guys in here on the off day, working out. He’s been helping lead that and been really pleased with him as a pro, been really happy with him. I think it’s just going to keep doing this [upwards motion].”
Q: On the health of WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Coen: “Yeah, the injury report will come out today, this afternoon. So, definitely, I think had a better week in terms of the way we were trying to connect. So, excited about his op this weekend.”
Q: On the amount of time and conversations needed to address specific needs with players
Coen: “Yeah, it’s definitely time on task for sure. The standard doesn’t change for anybody, any position group, any individual. There’s still the standards, but it is our job to reach and find different ways to connect with these guys and to pull them out of whatever it is or to keep building them and getting them on the right track. That does take effort, it takes time, it takes being intentional with your conversations with these guys, and I think that we’re on the right track.”
Q: On how RB Bhayshul Tuten has applied his coaching to game production
Coen: “Yeah, I think he's taken a huge step from the spring for sure, and you look at in the game plan, continuing to try to be on the screws with all the little details. Like that's so much for a rookie, especially rookie running backs. Like with Bucky [Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving] last year, man, we had him as more of a gadget almost guy early on.
Then when he started to go, there's so many things that he has to know that then like footwork starts to get a little jacked up on tracks and then you start to decide, well, what is too much information and what is the information he needs to know and what are the things that we may need to kind of live with for a short term till he gets going? And so, I think the more and more he gets reps, the more comfortable he gets within the system and all three of those backs really practice their tails off this week.”
