Jaguars Surge in Power Rankings After Dominant Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started the 2025 NFL season on a high note through three weeks. They have been on the winning side in two of their three games.
There is a different feeling coming out of Jacksonville so far this season, and it is a good one. You can see the changes that new head coach Liam Coen has made with this team, and the rest of the coaching staff is following. It has not been pretty all the time, but it has been effective for this Jaguars team.
The Jaguars are riding some great and high momentum going into their next game because in their last one, they got a massive win in the AFC South. The Jaguars took down the AFC South Champions, the Houston Texans, in a game that was rough, but they found a way to come out with a win.
That is all that matters in the NFL. This was a game that, in the past, the Jaguars would not have won. They faced highs and lows in this game, but they were able to stay calm and execute.
That goes back to Coen. He never panicked in the win over the Texans and kept his team believing that they were going to come out on top, and that is what they did. It was a big one because a year ago, the Jaguars were not able to beat this team. Now, the Jaguars have put themselves in the mix to win the AFC South. That is one of their goals this season, and they will be in the mix to do that.
Jaguars Latest Power Ranking
Now the Jaguars head to Week 4 looking to win back-to-back games. Winning consistently has been something they have wanted to do. This is their first chance this season. But before we get there, we take a look at where they rank heading into Week 4.
On SI ranked the Jaguars at No. 19.
"Brian Thomas Jr. has not had the start anyone expected. In three games, he has seven catches for 115 yards … on 25 targets. With that said, he perhaps found his way out of his slump with a 46-yard catch-and-run in the final minutes of the win over the Texans, setting up the Jaguars for the game-winning touchdown. The Jaguars are not giving up on him. The talent is there, but the consistency needs to follow," said our John Shipley.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Week 4, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their ranking by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.