Where Jaguars Landed in Week 3 On SI Power Rankings
It was there for the taking for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game. But the Jaguars could not take advantage and come out with a victory.
The Jaguars came up just short in their last game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a back-and-forth game that the Jaguars could have stolen from the Bengals, but the team could not get a stop when they needed it the most. It was a heartbreaker for the Jaguars, who were looking to get off to a quick 2-0 start to the season.
It was another game for the Jaguars, where the offense looked good for the most part. They are clicking with new head coach Liam Coen, and that is a good sign for them moving forward. For the defense, it was one that they wanted back. In this one, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got hurt and did not return. That was the opportunity the Jaguars' defense had to put this game to rest, but they could not stop the Bengals' offense with their backup quarterback in there.
The Jaguars will get back on the drawing board as they look to bounce back in Week 3. This is a big game for the Jaguars coming up. They will open up AFC West play in Week 3 against the champions of the South, the Houston Texans.
Jaguars Ranking
But before we get there, we take a look at where the Jaguars land in the latest On SI power rankings. On SI had the Jaguars ranked at No. 23 going into Week 3.
"Remember last week when I said the Jaguars could get more from their passing game? It reared its ugly head vs. the Bengals. Some drives looked great, while others had backbreaking mistakes. Brian Thomas Jr. had the worst game of his career and has caught just five of his 19 targets this season," said our John Shipley.
The Jaguars are going to need their defense to play better and the offense to get points on key possessions. They are going to have a hungry Texans team coming into their house looking to get their first win of the season. They do not want to fall to 0-3 this season, and the Jaguars want to make sure that they get to 2-1. It is going to be a good match and a must-watch in Week 3.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Week 2, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their ranking by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.