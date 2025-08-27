Jaguars' Fantasy Football Predictions Indicate Big Things
Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled heavily, including a severe drop in production from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense. This led to a 4-13 finish in the 2024 campaign and countless disappointed fantasy football owners who drafted Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., or any other member of the Jaguars not named Brian Thomas Jr.
The team and its new head coach Liam Coen couldn't care less about their fantasy prospects in the 2025 season, but they're setting out to improve in that realm regardless. Jacksonville will likely need its offense to lead the way this year if they're to make any noise in a weak AFC South division.
If the Jaguars' offense and Lawrence's development can recover the way the team is hoping under Liam Coen's guidance, then they're bound to produce several viable fantasy targets for the 2025 campaign. There's a lot of optimism that Jacksonville can accomplish all of that and possibly even contend for the division crown.
Jaguars predicted to have resurgence in fantasy football and real life
There are high hopes for what Liam Coen can do with this Jacksonville Jaguars team after he helped engineer a top-five attack for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Baker Mayfield as their offensive coordinator in 2024. There are a lot of high-quality weapons in Duval that he could take full advantage of, including Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.
The Athletic's Dalton Del Don has bought all the way in on the Jaguars, both as a fantasy football factory and a contender for the AFC South title. His predictions for the team were as follows:
"Lawrence finishes as a top-12 fantasy QB, while Brian Thomas is a top-three WR; Travis Hunter is a true cheat code in IDP leagues while finishing as a top-25 fantasy wideout; Bhayshul Tuten is inactive Week 1 but eventually emerges as the Jaguars’ best back during the fantasy playoffs; Brenton Strange is a top-15 fantasy tight end; Lawrence/BTJ/Hunter/Strange stacks “feed families” in 2025; and Jacksonville’s defense and offensive line remain issues, but the Jaguars are in the right division to sneak into the playoffs."
Should the Jaguars' offense be a smashing hit in 2025, and they produce several fantasy stars like Del Don expects, Jacksonville could certainly make some noise in the postseason. Their only expected competition in the AFC South is the Houston Texans, and they have a good chance to start their season series with a win in Week 3.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these predictions.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' chances in the AFC South when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.