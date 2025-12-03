2 Jaguars Primed for Fantasy Regular-Season Finale Boom

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a crucial matchup in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. After downing the Tennessee Titans, 25-3, in their last game, they actually vaulted the Indianapolis Colts for the top spot in the AFC South, with Indy losing to the Houston Texans on the same day.

Despite their identical 8-4 records, Jacksonville currently holds the "common opponent" tiebreaker over Indy. However, that lead could be short-lived, as the Jaguars host the Colts this week for their first head-to-head clash this season.



Not only will this divisional bout be an imperative game for everyone involved in real life, but this could represent a monumental moment for the fantasy season, too. Most leagues are entering their regular-season finale in Week 14, and several key players will be featured when the Jaguars take on the Colts.



Jaguars could get themselves and fantasy managers into the playoffs



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is given cake to eat, during an interview on his 25th birthday, after an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence



We've already established that Trevor Lawrence is a roller coaster. That makes it a bit worrisome that he's coming off arguably the best performance he's had for the Jacksonville Jaguars so far this season.

However, he could be a legitimate fantasy option this week against the Indianapolis Colts, too. T-Law is usually at his best when he's facing a daunting matchup. The stakes couldn't be higher for him and the Jaguars in this next game, and ESPN's Eric Karabell believes that Lawrence is ready to answer the call (at least in fantasy football):



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lawrence scored 21.66 points in the easy win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, though facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 should be tougher. The Colts permit 16.2 points per game to quarterbacks in fantasy, which nearly matches what Lawrence has averaged this season. While it's a different Colts defense than in past seasons, Lawrence has enjoyed much success versus the franchise, including last season, when he passed for 371 yards in a win."



Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) jumps to catch a ball in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

2. Brenton Strange



There have been several players who were named as fantasy sleepers from the Jaguars who have only disappointed this season. Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., and Trevor Lawrence have mostly been underwhelming or downright disastrous week-to-week.

However, Brenton Strange has lived up to the hype and would have surpassed it if it weren't for a midseason injury that cost him six games. He's been money since his return, though, and Karabell believes that he'll keep the hot streak going against the Colts:



"Strange scored 13.5 points Sunday, including the first touchdown of his abbreviated, seven-game campaign. Strange faces a Colts defense in Week 14 that is among the leaders in permitting fantasy points to tight ends. This tight end is surging to TE1 territory."

