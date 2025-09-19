Jaguars Offense Could Face Tough Test in Week 3 vs. Texans

Jaguar Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars face their first top-tier defense of the 2025 NFL season, taking on the Houston Texans at home in Week 3.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 9, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown a lot of promise in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season. They may be middling with a 1-1 record, but for a young team that has just undergone a complete systemic overhaul and experienced a ton of roster turnover, they're arguably ahead of schedule.

Of course, it would have been a lot more encouraging if they had been able to come away with a road upset against the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game, but the final result shouldn't erase the progress they showed, even despite all the ugly context that led to their ultimate defeat.

Head Coach Liam Coen has already built an enticing offensive approach for this team, and it hasn't even come close to hitting its potential. They'll face a stiff test in their Week 3 matchup against an elite Houston Texans defense, but it'll also be a key opportunity to truly flex the capabilities of this attack.

Jaguars offense projected to have a slow day

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 228.5 passing yards

Trevor Lawrence has split this line from FanDuel in his first two outings for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. In the opener against the Carolina Panthers, he had just 178 passing yards in a comfortable win. In Week 2, he threw for 271 yards in a narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Houston Texans have the best secondary and overall defense out of the Jaguars' first three opponents by far. However, T-Law is trending upwards and could have had an even more impressive statistical showing versus the Bengals if his wide receivers didn't drop so many catchable passes.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) can’t haul in a touchdown reception against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24), right, and safety Calen Bullock (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Brian Thomas Jr. over/under 62.5 receiving yards

Brian Thomas Jr. hasn't even come close to meeting this line in either of his first two games, but he's clearly not hitting his potential in this Liam Coen offense. In the Jaguars' loss to the Bengals, he was the main culprit behind all of Jacksonville's drops, including some where he was clearly afraid of getting hit over the middle.

It's been a huge talking point in the days after the game. BTJ has since responded well, and getting him back on track should be a priority for this team. They'll need him to reestablish himself as a lethal threat in the passing game if the Jaguars want to consistently move the ball against this Texans defense.

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) holds off Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

3. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 57.5 rushing yards

Travis Etienne Jr. has easily cleared this line in both of the first two weeks. However, the Texans' defensive line is the best the Jaguars have faced so far. On the other hand, the strength of Houston's D really lies in its secondary and its pass rush.

Bucky Irving and Rachaad White combined for 136 rushing yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Texans on Monday, while Baker Mayfield added another 33. Kyren Williams struggled in the Los Angeles Rams' season opener versus Houston but still tallied 66 yards.

