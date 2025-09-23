Jaguars' Rival Continues to Spiral After Loss in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Houston Texans continue to reel, and the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to benefit from it.
The Texans made the surprising move to release starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, fewer tha 48 hours after the Jaguars defeated the Texans in a 17-10 statement win at EverBank Stadium.
Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, Gardner-Johnson had played 96% of the Texans' defensive snaps this season and played a key role against the Jaguars on Sunday. Gardner-Johnson recorded five tackles, was seen jawing with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first half, and then was a potential culprit on the Jaguars' essential game-winner pass from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. in the game's final minutes.
"I don't think it's a secret that we don't like each other, so it was a fun game for us. To find a way to do it, like I said, we're going to see them again so that's all I really have to say right now, but it felt good, as you guys can tell," Lawrence said about his dustup with Gardner-Johnson and his feelings toward the Texans.
"It's a good feeling. I think a little -- I think some of it, obviously, it's a division game. Like I said we don't like each other. We don't like any of our division opponents, so it's not necessarily uncommon in that respect, but, yeah, I just -- we're not going to get bullied. It's a team that, that's what I feel like they want to do and I'm not saying that wrong, but that's their mindset and it's not going to happen to this team. So it was fun to be able to punch back and stand up in those moments where it's like, all right, you want to throw that punch? Like, we're here.”
Houston Spirals
Between this release and the Texans' 0-3 start, coupled with the regression of their offense and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, it is fair to say the Texans are in complete free fall mode to start the season.
"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded. It didn't work out for him here. M.J. Stewart next man up expected," Aaron Wilson reported.
