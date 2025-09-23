What Liam Coen Saw Out of Physical Jaguars Secondary vs. Texans
Physicality is the nature of the game. You can't be a good team, especially in the postseason, without a quality and confident level of physical temperament. The Jacksonville Jaguars may have one of the hardest-hitting defenses in the NFL through three weeks after their standout performance against the Houston Texans, and it should bolster confidence in what they are capable of this season.
After spending time re-watching the tape, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen came away with impressions of his newly high-level defense. He talked to reporters on Monday about the physicality of his secondary and how it can help Jacksonville this season.
Key defensive backs are hitting hard against opposing offenses
Jacksonville has taken a complete 180-degree approach with its defense under Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony "Campy" Campanile. One of the worst defenses in the league from last season has had a dramatic turnaround that has led them to a 2-1 start. For Coen, he enjoyed watching star cornerback Tyson Campbell 'tackle his tail off' alongside other defensive backs, Travis Hunter, Andrew "Dewey" Wingard, and Eric Murray, just to name a few.
"I mean, Tyson tackled his tail off. Travis, as you saw, made some really nice tackles. Antonio Johnson had a good fill," Coen said. "Eric and Dewey both, I mean that whole crew has definitely taken the mindset of Campy and the defense, the whole crew."
Coen made sure to credit secondary coach Ron "Milo" Milus and defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins for the job they had done in making sure this unit was ready for contact, discipline, and aggression. Noting that it is a physical game, Coen said it is important in all phases to play phsycial and to set a tone.
"I think Milo and Perk have done a great job coaching those guys in the back end," Coen said. "In terms of the whole mindset and mentality of our defense is showing up at all three levels, which is extremely important for us moving forward. It's a physical game, and yes, there's so much that happens in the secondary that is based off the pass game.
"It's coverage, it's zone, it's man, it's making plays on the ball, but when you have guys that are in the back end that come and fill and play physically and violently, that's only going to help us as we go through this deal."
