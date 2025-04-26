BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Up and Select Wyatt Milum
The Jacksonville Jaguars are making moves once again in the 2025 NFL Draft. This time in the 3rd round. The Jaguars are giving up the 102nd overall pick and the 142nd overall pick to their AFC South division rival, the Houston Texans, to move up to the 89th overall pick.
That is something you do not really see in the draft. Two division rivals are making a trade with one another.
With moving up to the 89th overall pick, the Jaguars took offensive guard Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia. The Jaguars add more protection up front to protect their quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That was one area they had a problem with last season. And the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, it was a priority to add protection.
This was a great pick up for the Jaguars and the moves that the new regime has been making should make fans happy.
"Milum moved from right tackle to left tackle in 2022. His 32 1/8-inch arm length is a red flag for an offensive tackle, so he'll likely move inside to guard at the NFL level. He latches on and drives defenders in the run game. He gets good initial push and releases in time to cover up linebackers when combination blocking to the second level. Milum can power down when anticipating inside moves in pass protection and can dig in against power rushers," Steve Muench said.
"This one is interesting after Jacksonville signed two free agent offensive linemen in Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari. Milum has flexibility as a lineman after playing tackle in college but projecting as a guard in the pros. He has played left side and right side and looked at home at guard during the predraft process. He's a high-end pass blocker who has early-starter traits and experience," ESPN's Matt Miller said.
"And the coaching side, you can feel the energy and excitement," said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "Those guys are up here working all offseason trying to get everything ready, so they’re chomping at the bit by the time we get in because they get to actually do what they love and coach and have the players around. I think there’s a good balance of everybody’s excited, optimistic and a lot of energy."
